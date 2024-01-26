Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] fell -1.47% so far this year. What now?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ULCC] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $5.38. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Frontier Group Holdings Announces Webcast of Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Management will host a live webcast with analysts to discuss these results the same day at 11:00am ET. The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at http://ir.flyfrontier.com.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc stock has also gained 14.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ULCC stock has inclined by 38.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.72% and lost -1.47% year-on date.

The market cap for ULCC stock reached $1.19 billion, with 217.88 million shares outstanding and 38.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, ULCC reached a trading volume of 2470620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ULCC shares is $5.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ULCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Frontier Group Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Group Holdings Inc is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ULCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90.

ULCC stock trade performance evaluation

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.71. With this latest performance, ULCC shares dropped by -4.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ULCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.63 for Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.71, while it was recorded at 5.02 for the last single week of trading, and 6.70 for the last 200 days.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Frontier Group Holdings Inc posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ULCC.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]: Institutional Ownership

