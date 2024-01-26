Ferroglobe Plc [GSM] Stock trading around $5.10 per share: What’s Next?

Ferroglobe Plc [NASDAQ: GSM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.32% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.26%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Ferroglobe Reports Strong Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Over the last 12 months, GSM stock rose by 6.92%. The one-year Ferroglobe Plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.0. The average equity rating for GSM stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $955.89 million, with 188.88 million shares outstanding and 105.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, GSM stock reached a trading volume of 2669004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ferroglobe Plc [GSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSM shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Ferroglobe Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ferroglobe Plc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSM in the course of the last twelve months was 6.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.45.

GSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Ferroglobe Plc [GSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.26. With this latest performance, GSM shares dropped by -23.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.48 for Ferroglobe Plc [GSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.90, while it was recorded at 5.64 for the last single week of trading, and 5.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ferroglobe Plc Fundamentals:

Ferroglobe Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.45 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

GSM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ferroglobe Plc posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ferroglobe Plc go to 20.00%.

Ferroglobe Plc [GSM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GSM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GSM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.