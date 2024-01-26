DocuSign Inc [DOCU] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

DocuSign Inc [NASDAQ: DOCU] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $62.47. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that DocuSign Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), which offers the world’s #1 e-signature product as part of its industry leading lineup, today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2023.

“DocuSign had a solid third quarter, delivering record non-GAAP operating margin and free cash flow,” said Allan Thygesen, CEO of DocuSign. “We are making progress on product innovation, go-to-market effectiveness, and operational efficiency as we build on our considerable scale and trusted market position and expand beyond e-signature into intelligent agreement management.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2857970 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DocuSign Inc stands at 3.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.36%.

The market cap for DOCU stock reached $12.74 billion, with 201.90 million shares outstanding and 201.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, DOCU reached a trading volume of 2857970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DocuSign Inc [DOCU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $60.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 16.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.93.

How has DOCU stock performed recently?

DocuSign Inc [DOCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, DOCU shares gained by 2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.09 for DocuSign Inc [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.61, while it was recorded at 62.50 for the last single week of trading, and 49.95 for the last 200 days.

DocuSign Inc [DOCU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DocuSign Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

Earnings analysis for DocuSign Inc [DOCU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DocuSign Inc posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for DocuSign Inc [DOCU]

The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DOCU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DOCU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.