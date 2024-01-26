DigitalBridge Group Inc [DBRG] Stock trading around $20.00 per share: What’s Next?

DigitalBridge Group Inc [NYSE: DBRG] jumped around 0.32 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $20.00 at the close of the session, up 1.63%. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 4:18 PM that DigitalBridge Completes Deconsolidation of Vantage SDC.

Finalizes Corporate Transition to Pure-Play Alternative Asset Manager Dedicated to Digital Infrastructure.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Achieves Key 2023 Simplification Initiative Including De-Leveraging of Balance Sheet.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, DBRG reached a trading volume of 2495024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DigitalBridge Group Inc [DBRG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBRG shares is $22.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBRG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for DigitalBridge Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.30.

How has DBRG stock performed recently?

DigitalBridge Group Inc [DBRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.61. With this latest performance, DBRG shares gained by 17.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.19 for DigitalBridge Group Inc [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.36, while it was recorded at 19.48 for the last single week of trading, and 15.46 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for DigitalBridge Group Inc [DBRG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DigitalBridge Group Inc posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 63.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBRG.

Insider trade positions for DigitalBridge Group Inc [DBRG]

The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DBRG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DBRG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.