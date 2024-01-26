China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc [SXTC] is -52.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: SXTC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.83% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.85%. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Regained Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Rule.

Over the last 12 months, SXTC stock dropped by -86.91%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.08 million, with 11.43 million shares outstanding and 0.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 664.91K shares, SXTC stock reached a trading volume of 8952835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc [SXTC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SXTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.47.

SXTC Stock Performance Analysis:

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc [SXTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.85. With this latest performance, SXTC shares gained by 1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SXTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.96 for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc [SXTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0761, while it was recorded at 1.7640 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8096 for the last 200 days.

Insight into China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.31 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc [SXTC] Institutonal Ownership Details

