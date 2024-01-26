Carlyle Group Inc [CG] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $41

Carlyle Group Inc [NASDAQ: CG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.10% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.54%. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 8:18 AM that Carlyle Announces Acquisition of $415 Million Private Student Loan Portfolio and Strategic Investment in Monogram.

Global investment firm, Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) today announced the acquisition of a $415 million private student loan portfolio, and strategic investment into Monogram LLC (“Monogram”), a leading provider of finance solutions for students and their families. Led by the former management team of Cognition Financial and backed by Carlyle, Monogram will partner with Carlyle to originate, acquire, and manage high-quality third-party private student loan assets.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Monogram platform provides a fully outsourced, end-to-end private student loan solution for lenders. The platform is designed to be flexible and helps lending partners target risk profiles that align with their portfolio objectives. Product offerings include customizable private-label programs, school sales and marketing support, active portfolio management, and loan loss protection. The Monogram management team has been in the private student loan business for more than 30 years, originating and managing over $30 billion in private student loan assets. Monogram currently has more than $7 billion in private student loans under management.

Over the last 12 months, CG stock rose by 18.93%. The one-year Carlyle Group Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.62. The average equity rating for CG stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.78 billion, with 362.30 million shares outstanding and 192.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, CG stock reached a trading volume of 3180076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carlyle Group Inc [CG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $43.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Carlyle Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carlyle Group Inc is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CG in the course of the last twelve months was 19.38.

CG Stock Performance Analysis:

Carlyle Group Inc [CG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.54. With this latest performance, CG shares gained by 0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.88 for Carlyle Group Inc [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.47, while it was recorded at 39.99 for the last single week of trading, and 32.19 for the last 200 days.

CG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carlyle Group Inc posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carlyle Group Inc go to -0.72%.

Carlyle Group Inc [CG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.