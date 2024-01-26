Capital One Financial Corp. [COF] stock Initiated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $153

Capital One Financial Corp. [NYSE: COF] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 1.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $132.55. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Capital One Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Net Income of $706 million, or $1.67 per share.

Net of adjusting items, Fourth Quarter 2023 Net Income of $2.24 per share(1).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $706 million, or $1.67 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.8 billion, or $4.45 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2023, and with net income of $1.2 billion, or $3.03 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income(1) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.24 per diluted common share.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4161832 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Capital One Financial Corp. stands at 1.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.92%.

The market cap for COF stock reached $50.48 billion, with 381.32 million shares outstanding and 375.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, COF reached a trading volume of 4161832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Capital One Financial Corp. [COF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $136.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corp. is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.62.

How has COF stock performed recently?

Capital One Financial Corp. [COF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.11. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.50 for Capital One Financial Corp. [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.74, while it was recorded at 130.21 for the last single week of trading, and 107.33 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corp. [COF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Capital One Financial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Capital One Financial Corp. [COF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capital One Financial Corp. posted 2.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -26.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corp. go to -0.97%.

Insider trade positions for Capital One Financial Corp. [COF]

The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in COF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in COF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.