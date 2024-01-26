BofA Securities slashes price target on F.N.B. Corp. [FNB] – find out why.

F.N.B. Corp. [NYSE: FNB] gained 1.11% on the last trading session, reaching $13.66 price per share at the time. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 4:30 PM that F.N.B. Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings and Executes Balance Sheet Optimization Strategy.

Full-Year Record Revenue and Tangible Book Value per Share Growth of 14.5%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 with net income available to common stockholders of $48.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share. Comparatively, fourth quarter of 2022 net income available to common stockholders totaled $137.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share, and third quarter of 2023 net income available to common stockholders totaled $143.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share. On an operating basis, fourth quarter of 2023 earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) was $0.38, excluding $114.0 million (pre-tax) of significant items impacting earnings. By comparison, the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.44 per diluted common share (non-GAAP) on an operating basis, excluding $24.7 million (pre-tax) of significant items impacting earnings. The third quarter of 2023 was $0.40 per diluted common share (non-GAAP) on an operating basis.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, FNB reached a trading volume of 2657311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about F.N.B. Corp. [FNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $15.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F.N.B. Corp. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNB in the course of the last twelve months was 9.28.

Trading performance analysis for FNB stock

F.N.B. Corp. [FNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.67. With this latest performance, FNB shares dropped by -0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.59 for F.N.B. Corp. [FNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.96, while it was recorded at 13.51 for the last single week of trading, and 11.80 for the last 200 days.

F.N.B. Corp. [FNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

F.N.B. Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.06.

F.N.B. Corp. [FNB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, F.N.B. Corp. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corp. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at F.N.B. Corp. [FNB]

The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FNB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FNB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.