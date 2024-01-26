Barclays slashes price target on ING Groep N.V. ADR [ING] – find out why.

ING Groep N.V. ADR [NYSE: ING] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.38%. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 2:00 AM that Progress on share buyback programme.

ING announced today that, as part of our €2.5 billion share buyback programme announced on 2 November 2023, the company repurchased 8,412,700 shares during the week of 15 January 2024 up to and including 19 January 2024.

Over the last 12 months, ING stock rose by 2.24%. The one-year ING Groep N.V. ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.52. The average equity rating for ING stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $47.91 billion, with 3.62 billion shares outstanding and 3.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, ING stock reached a trading volume of 2877834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ING Groep N.V. ADR [ING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $17.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. ADR is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91.

ING Stock Performance Analysis:

ING Groep N.V. ADR [ING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.38. With this latest performance, ING shares dropped by -5.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.69 for ING Groep N.V. ADR [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.31, while it was recorded at 14.07 for the last single week of trading, and 13.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ING Groep N.V. ADR Fundamentals:

ING Groep N.V. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.47.

ING Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. ADR go to 13.30%.

ING Groep N.V. ADR [ING] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ING stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ING stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.