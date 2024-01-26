American Superconductor Corp. [AMSC] gain 18.94% so far this year. What now?

American Superconductor Corp. [NASDAQ: AMSC] closed the trading session at $13.25. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 4:05 PM that AMSC Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook.

Q3 Financial Highlights:.

Revenues Increased Over 60% Year Over Year to $39 Million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.94 percent and weekly performance of 35.90 percent. The stock has been moved at 76.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 111.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 458.61K shares, AMSC reached to a volume of 13154507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Superconductor Corp. [AMSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMSC shares is $12.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for American Superconductor Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Superconductor Corp. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

AMSC stock trade performance evaluation

American Superconductor Corp. [AMSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.90. With this latest performance, AMSC shares gained by 19.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.00 for American Superconductor Corp. [AMSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.17, while it was recorded at 10.55 for the last single week of trading, and 7.58 for the last 200 days.

American Superconductor Corp. [AMSC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

American Superconductor Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.72 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Superconductor Corp. [AMSC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Superconductor Corp. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Superconductor Corp. go to 25.00%.

American Superconductor Corp. [AMSC]: Institutional Ownership

