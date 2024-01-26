AlloVir Inc [ALVR] Is Currently 3.01 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AlloVir Inc [NASDAQ: ALVR] gained 3.01% or 0.02 points to close at $0.69 with a heavy trading volume of 3220583 shares. The company report on December 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM that AlloVir Provides Updates on Phase 3 Clinical Development Program for Posoleucel, an Allogeneic Virus-Specific T Cell Therapy.

Company to discontinue its three Phase 3 posoleucel studies following separate, pre-planned DSMB futility analyses concluding the studies were unlikely to meet their primary endpoints; no safety concerns identified.

Company to prioritize capital preservation and review strategic options.

The daily chart for ALVR points out that the company has recorded -77.88% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, ALVR reached to a volume of 3220583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AlloVir Inc [ALVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALVR shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALVR stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for AlloVir Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AlloVir Inc is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87.

Trading performance analysis for ALVR stock

AlloVir Inc [ALVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, ALVR shares dropped by -9.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.96 for AlloVir Inc [ALVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3916, while it was recorded at 0.6781 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7171 for the last 200 days.

AlloVir Inc [ALVR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

AlloVir Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.65 and a Current Ratio set at 6.65.

AlloVir Inc [ALVR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AlloVir Inc posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALVR.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at AlloVir Inc [ALVR]

The top three institutional holders of ALVR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ALVR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ALVR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.