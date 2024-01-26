Akoustis Technologies Inc [AKTS] Stock trading around $0.54 per share: What’s Next?

Akoustis Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: AKTS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -22.93% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -22.43%. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 9:07 AM that Akoustis Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $10.0 Million of Common Stock.

Board Co-Chair, CEO, CPO, and Other Company Management and Employees Investing $1 Million.

Over the last 12 months, AKTS stock dropped by -83.89%. The one-year Akoustis Technologies Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.16. The average equity rating for AKTS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.36 million, with 72.15 million shares outstanding and 68.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 679.69K shares, AKTS stock reached a trading volume of 5432846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Akoustis Technologies Inc [AKTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKTS shares is $1.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Akoustis Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akoustis Technologies Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

AKTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Akoustis Technologies Inc [AKTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.43. With this latest performance, AKTS shares dropped by -35.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.27 for Akoustis Technologies Inc [AKTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6911, while it was recorded at 0.6833 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7280 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Akoustis Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Akoustis Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.04 and a Current Ratio set at 2.43.

AKTS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akoustis Technologies Inc posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKTS.

