Wolfe Research slashes price target on Mobileye Global Inc [MBLY] – find out why.

Mobileye Global Inc [NASDAQ: MBLY] closed the trading session at $27.62. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM that HiRain to Mass Produce First Mobileye EyeQ™6-Based ADAS System in China.

HiRain Technologies, a system provider of intelligent driving solutions to automakers in China, proudly announces the upcoming production of the Mobileye EyeQ™6 Lite based ADAS system, poised to debut in China in the second quarter of 2024. This marks a significant stride in advancing automotive safety and comfort features.

The EyeQ6, the newest member of Mobileye’s systems-on-chip portfolio, is engineered to redefine performance and efficiency in both core and premium ADAS offerings. Featuring Mobileye’s sophisticated vision-based sensing technology, the EyeQ6 Lite excels in real-time detection and analysis of its surroundings. Its advanced AI algorithms process this information, enabling precise decision-making in diverse driving conditions. The EyeQ6 Lite also supports Cloud-Enhanced ADAS, providing automakers with a single solution for both the Chinese and international markets.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.24 percent and weekly performance of -2.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -35.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, MBLY reached to a volume of 5400625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mobileye Global Inc [MBLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBLY shares is $40.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Mobileye Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobileye Global Inc is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for MBLY in the course of the last twelve months was 70.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.97.

MBLY stock trade performance evaluation

Mobileye Global Inc [MBLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.68. With this latest performance, MBLY shares dropped by -35.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.56 for Mobileye Global Inc [MBLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.12, while it was recorded at 28.27 for the last single week of trading, and 38.75 for the last 200 days.

Mobileye Global Inc [MBLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Mobileye Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.97 and a Current Ratio set at 4.88.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mobileye Global Inc [MBLY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mobileye Global Inc posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 58.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mobileye Global Inc go to 8.96%.

Mobileye Global Inc [MBLY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MBLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MBLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MBLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.