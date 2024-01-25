Valero Energy Corp. [VLO] Stock trading around $130.15 per share: What’s Next?

Valero Energy Corp. [NYSE: VLO] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 0.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $130.15. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 4:09 PM that Valero Energy Corporation Increases Regular Cash Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) has approved an increase in the company’s regular quarterly cash dividend on common stock from $1.02 per share to $1.07 per share. The dividend is payable on March 4, 2024 to holders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2024. The increase in the dividend raises the annualized cash dividend rate on Valero’s common stock to $4.28 per share.

As a reminder, Valero will host a conference call on January 25, 2024, at 10 a.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day, and to provide an update on company operations. Persons interested in listening to the presentation live via the internet may log on to Valero’s website at investorvalero.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2967443 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Valero Energy Corp. stands at 1.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.30%.

The market cap for VLO stock reached $44.31 billion, with 372.13 million shares outstanding and 338.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, VLO reached a trading volume of 2967443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Valero Energy Corp. [VLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $149.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-25-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corp. is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

How has VLO stock performed recently?

Valero Energy Corp. [VLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.04. With this latest performance, VLO shares dropped by -1.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.59 for Valero Energy Corp. [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.34, while it was recorded at 128.50 for the last single week of trading, and 125.02 for the last 200 days.

Valero Energy Corp. [VLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Valero Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

Earnings analysis for Valero Energy Corp. [VLO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Valero Energy Corp. posted 8.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 7.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLO.

Insider trade positions for Valero Energy Corp. [VLO]

The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.