Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW] is -13.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [NYSE: SBSW] gained 0.64% on the last trading session, reaching $4.70 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.14M shares, SBSW reached a trading volume of 6041987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBSW shares is $5.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBSW stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBSW in the course of the last twelve months was 17.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.72.

Trading performance analysis for SBSW stock

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.44. With this latest performance, SBSW shares dropped by -15.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.88 for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.94, while it was recorded at 4.58 for the last single week of trading, and 6.37 for the last 200 days.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.72 and a Current Ratio set at 3.14.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR [SBSW]

The top three institutional holders of SBSW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SBSW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SBSW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.