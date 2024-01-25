Rosenblatt slashes price target on Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ] – find out why.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: INVZ] loss -10.42% on the last trading session, reaching $1.72 price per share at the time. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 8:18 AM that Innoviz to Showcase All-New BMW i7 and Volkswagen ID. Buzz at CES Booth; LiDAR Capabilities Will Be Demonstrated.

New Volkswagen ID. Buzz with InnovizTwo LiDAR to be shown at Innoviz booth (#6252) and Mobileye booth (#4600).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

2024 BMW i7 with InnovizOne LiDAR is now available for order in Germany.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, INVZ reached a trading volume of 6322828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVZ shares is $7.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Innoviz Technologies Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innoviz Technologies Ltd is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

Trading performance analysis for INVZ stock

Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.91. With this latest performance, INVZ shares dropped by -33.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.12 for Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1486, while it was recorded at 1.8040 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4089 for the last 200 days.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.35 and a Current Ratio set at 5.51.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Innoviz Technologies Ltd posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVZ.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]

The top three institutional holders of INVZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in INVZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in INVZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.