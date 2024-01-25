Revelation Biosciences Inc [REVB] moved up 19.32: Why It’s Important

Revelation Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: REVB] closed the trading session at $0.39. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Revelation Biosciences Inc. Announces 1-for-30 Reverse Stock Split Effective January 25, 2024.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), announced today that, on January 25, 2024, the Company will implement a 1-for-30 reverse split of its common stock following approval at its Special Meeting of Stockholders held on January 17, 2024. The reverse stock split will be effective as of the morning of January 25, 2024, and the Company’s common stock will trade on a post-split basis at the beginning of trading on the same date under the existing trading symbol “REVB.” The CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse stock split will be 76135L507.

The reverse stock split is intended to increase the market price per share of the Company’s common stock to regain compliance with the minimum bid continued listing requirement of The Nasdaq Capital Market. Proportionate adjustments will be made to the conversion and exercise prices of the company’s warrants, restricted stock unit awards, stock options and to the number of shares issued and issuable under the Company’s equity incentive plans.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.31 percent and weekly performance of -9.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -52.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 102.09K shares, REVB reached to a volume of 3250963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Revelation Biosciences Inc [REVB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REVB shares is $11.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REVB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revelation Biosciences Inc is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

REVB stock trade performance evaluation

Revelation Biosciences Inc [REVB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.53. With this latest performance, REVB shares dropped by -30.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.08 for Revelation Biosciences Inc [REVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5531, while it was recorded at 0.3976 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7846 for the last 200 days.

Revelation Biosciences Inc [REVB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Revelation Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.62 and a Current Ratio set at 2.62.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Revelation Biosciences Inc [REVB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Revelation Biosciences Inc posted -1.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REVB.

Revelation Biosciences Inc [REVB]: Institutional Ownership

