Redburn Atlantic slashes price target on Stellantis N.V [STLA] – find out why.

Stellantis N.V [NYSE: STLA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.08% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.17%. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 10:00 AM that Jeep® Brand Brings 35-inch Tires to Two-door 2024 Wrangler for the First Time Ever.

Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon and Willys two-door models with Xtreme 35 Tire Package offer 35-inch tires straight from the factory.

Over the last 12 months, STLA stock rose by 38.02%. The one-year Stellantis N.V stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.08. The average equity rating for STLA stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $65.37 billion, with 3.14 billion shares outstanding and 2.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, STLA stock reached a trading volume of 5445116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Stellantis N.V [STLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $26.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-25-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for STLA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.03.

STLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Stellantis N.V [STLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.17. With this latest performance, STLA shares dropped by -9.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.75 for Stellantis N.V [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.95, while it was recorded at 21.38 for the last single week of trading, and 19.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stellantis N.V Fundamentals:

Stellantis N.V’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

STLA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V go to -6.45%.

Stellantis N.V [STLA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in STLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in STLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.