Portland General Electric Co [POR] Revenue clocked in at $2.70 billion, down -7.84% YTD: What’s Next?

Portland General Electric Co [NYSE: POR] closed the trading session at $39.94. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 6:00 PM that Portland General Electric schedules earnings release and conference call for Friday, February 16.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) announced today that it will host an analyst conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, February 16, to review its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results.

Portland General Electric’s fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings summary will be released before financial markets open in the United States on February 16.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.84 percent and weekly performance of -1.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, POR reached to a volume of 3388527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Portland General Electric Co [POR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POR shares is $49.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Portland General Electric Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Portland General Electric Co is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for POR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

POR stock trade performance evaluation

Portland General Electric Co [POR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.84. With this latest performance, POR shares dropped by -7.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.24 for Portland General Electric Co [POR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.21, while it was recorded at 40.30 for the last single week of trading, and 45.09 for the last 200 days.

Portland General Electric Co [POR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Portland General Electric Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Portland General Electric Co [POR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Portland General Electric Co posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for POR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Portland General Electric Co go to 4.60%.

Portland General Electric Co [POR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of POR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in POR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in POR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.