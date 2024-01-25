Market cap of i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX] reaches 459.69M – now what?

i-80 Gold Corp [AMEX: IAUX] slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.54 at the close of the session, down -0.65%. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 6:00 AM that i-80 Gold Announces High-Grade Results from Hilltop Drilling at Ruby Hill.

East Hilltop Zone – 9.5% Zn, 0.3% Cu & 12.6 g/t Ag over 114.3 m incl. 17.7% Zn, 0.4% Cu & 10.2 g/t Ag over 36.6 mUpper Hilltop Zone – 2.1 g/t Au, 514.8 g/t Ag, 3.1% Zn & 23.4% Pb over 10.0 mUpper Hilltop Zone – 0.6 g/t Au, 332.9 g/t Ag, 8.8% Zn & 18.8% Pb over 32.0 m.

i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE: IAUX) (“i-80”, or the “Company”) is pleased to report positive results from ongoing drilling at the Company’s 100%-owned Ruby Hill Property (“Ruby Hill” or “the Property”) located in Eureka County, Nevada. The results are from the 2023 program that continues to demonstrate significant potential to expand high-grade polymetallic mineralization in the Hilltop fault structure and within the Hilltop Corridor.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, IAUX reached a trading volume of 2904188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for i-80 Gold Corp is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has IAUX stock performed recently?

i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.48. With this latest performance, IAUX shares dropped by -12.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.30 for i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5644, while it was recorded at 1.5180 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9043 for the last 200 days.

i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

i-80 Gold Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

Insider trade positions for i-80 Gold Corp [IAUX]

