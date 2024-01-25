Market cap of Getaround Inc. [GETR] reaches 30.14M – now what?

Getaround Inc. [NYSE: GETR] price surged by 76.28 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 6:58 PM that Getaround Secures $20 Million in Financing, Following Strong Q3 2023 Results.

New Financing Provides Runway Towards Achieving its Growth and Profitability Goals.

Getaround (NYSE: GETR), the world’s first connected carsharing marketplace, today announced a new debt facility with Mudrick Capital Management for up to $20 million in additional capital to provide funding for its 2024 operating plan, with Getaround having drawn the first $5 million.

The one-year GETR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.0. The average equity rating for GETR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Getaround Inc. [GETR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GETR shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GETR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Getaround Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GETR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

GETR Stock Performance Analysis:

Getaround Inc. [GETR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 91.26. With this latest performance, GETR shares gained by 43.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GETR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.04 for Getaround Inc. [GETR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1927, while it was recorded at 0.2053 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3551 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Getaround Inc. Fundamentals:

Getaround Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Getaround Inc. [GETR] Institutonal Ownership Details

