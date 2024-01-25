Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] Stock trading around $210.55 per share: What’s Next?

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [NYSE: LOW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.83% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.44%. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 8:00 AM that LOWE’S INVITES COMMUNITIES TO NOMINATE PROJECTS FOR LOWE’S HOMETOWNS GRANT PROGRAM.

Five-year, $100 million program supports physical improvements to veteran, first responder and affordable housing facilities, food pantries, community centers, playgrounds and parks.

As part of Lowe’s continued work to make communities better for all, the home improvement company is accepting project nominations for Lowe’s Hometowns. Now in its third year, the five-year, $100 million impact program revitalizes community spaces including food pantries, veteran support programs, first responder facilities, affordable housing services and community gardens.

Over the last 12 months, LOW stock rose by 2.65%. The one-year Lowe’s Cos., Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.09. The average equity rating for LOW stock is currently 2.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $121.09 billion, with 601.00 million shares outstanding and 574.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, LOW stock reached a trading volume of 3513102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $229.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. is set at 3.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 22.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.15.

LOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.44. With this latest performance, LOW shares dropped by -5.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.89 for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 212.06, while it was recorded at 216.62 for the last single week of trading, and 212.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lowe’s Cos., Inc. Fundamentals:

Lowe’s Cos., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

LOW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lowe’s Cos., Inc. posted 2.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. go to 4.40%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.