Jefferies lifts Veru Inc [VERU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Veru Inc [NASDAQ: VERU] jumped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.43 at the close of the session, up 4.57%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Veru Submits IND Application to FDA for the Development of Enobosarm to Prevent Muscle Loss While Augmenting Fat Loss in Combination with GLP-1 Drugs for Weight Loss.

Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) drugs are very effective drugs that result in significant weight loss. Unfortunately, up to 50% of the total weight loss comes from muscle which is problematic as muscle is necessary for metabolism, strength, and physical function. According to the CDC, 41.5% of older U.S. adults have obesity and could benefit from a weight loss medication. Up to 34.4% of these patients over the age of 60 have sarcopenic obesity which means patients are overweight or obese and also have age-related low muscle mass. Sarcopenic obese patients are potentially at the greatest risk for developing critically low amounts of muscle mass when taking a GLP-1 RA medication for the treatment of obesity. Patients with critically low muscle mass may experience muscle weakness leading to poor balance, decreased gait speed, mobility disability, loss of independence, falls, bone fractures and increased mortality.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, VERU reached a trading volume of 4044441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Veru Inc [VERU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERU shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Veru Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has VERU stock performed recently?

Veru Inc [VERU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.52. With this latest performance, VERU shares dropped by -36.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.39 for Veru Inc [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7712, while it was recorded at 0.4028 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0033 for the last 200 days.

Veru Inc [VERU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Veru Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Earnings analysis for Veru Inc [VERU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veru Inc posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERU.

Insider trade positions for Veru Inc [VERU]

