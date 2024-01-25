Invitation Homes Inc [INVH] Stock trading around $33.12 per share: What’s Next?

Invitation Homes Inc [NYSE: INVH] plunged by -$0.61 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $33.12. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Invitation Homes Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) will release its fourth quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, after the market closes. The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review fourth quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Invitation Homes Inc stock has also gained 0.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INVH stock has inclined by 8.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.84% and lost -2.90% year-on date.

The market cap for INVH stock reached $20.27 billion, with 611.41 million shares outstanding and 609.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, INVH reached a trading volume of 3356304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $38.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 22.59.

INVH stock trade performance evaluation

Invitation Homes Inc [INVH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.03. With this latest performance, INVH shares dropped by -3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.28 for Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.68, while it was recorded at 33.55 for the last single week of trading, and 33.51 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Invitation Homes Inc [INVH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invitation Homes Inc posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc go to 13.04%.

Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in INVH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in INVH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.