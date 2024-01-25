For Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. [HE], Analyst sees a rise to $8.50. What next?

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. [NYSE: HE] price plunged by -1.35 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 4:00 PM that HEI to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results February 13; American Savings Bank to Announce 2023 Results January 30.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) (NYSE – HE) will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, February 13 and conduct a webcast and conference call to discuss the results at 11:30 a.m. Hawaii time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time). In addition, American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (ASB), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of HEI, will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, January 30.

To listen to the conference call, dial 1-888-660-6377 (U.S.) or 1-929-203-0797 (international) and enter passcode 2393042. Parties may also access presentation materials and/or listen to the conference call by visiting the conference call link on HEI’s website at www.hei.com under “Investor Relations,” sub-heading “News and Events – Events and Presentations.”.

The one-year HE stock forecast points to a potential downside of -75.6. The average equity rating for HE stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. [HE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HE shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HE stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for HE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for HE in the course of the last twelve months was 5.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

HE Stock Performance Analysis:

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. [HE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, HE shares dropped by -5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.88 for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. [HE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.47, while it was recorded at 12.99 for the last single week of trading, and 23.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Fundamentals:

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

HE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. go to 4.20%.

