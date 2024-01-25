Flex Ltd [FLEX] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $35

Flex Ltd [NASDAQ: FLEX] price plunged by -0.26 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Flex Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) will announce its third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

The live webcast presentation will be available on the Flex Investor Relations (IR) website located at investors.flex.com. The webcast replay, along with supporting materials, will be available on the IR website following the conclusion of the event.

The one-year FLEX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.19. The average equity rating for FLEX stock is currently 1.45, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Flex Ltd [FLEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLEX shares is $25.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLEX stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Flex Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 18.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

FLEX Stock Performance Analysis:

Flex Ltd [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.63. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 7.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.46 for Flex Ltd [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.15, while it was recorded at 22.78 for the last single week of trading, and 25.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Flex Ltd Fundamentals:

Flex Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.53.

FLEX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Flex Ltd posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd go to 15.60%.

Flex Ltd [FLEX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FLEX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FLEX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.