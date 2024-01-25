Exane BNP Paribas slashes price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc [CCEP] – find out why.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc [NASDAQ: CCEP] loss -0.01% on the last trading session, reaching $67.55 price per share at the time. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM that Annual Changes to the Nasdaq-100 Index®.

The following six companies will be added to the Index: CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (Nasdaq: CCEP), DoorDash, Inc. (Nasdaq: DASH), MongoDB, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDB), Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP), and Splunk Inc. (Nasdaq: SPLK).

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, CCEP reached a trading volume of 3518765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc [CCEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCEP shares is $72.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCEP stock is a recommendation set at 1.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCEP in the course of the last twelve months was 16.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.66.

Trading performance analysis for CCEP stock

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc [CCEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.47. With this latest performance, CCEP shares gained by 3.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.12 for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc [CCEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.04, while it was recorded at 67.28 for the last single week of trading, and 63.11 for the last 200 days.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc [CCEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc [CCEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc go to 8.73%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc [CCEP]

The top three institutional holders of CCEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CCEP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CCEP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.