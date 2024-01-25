Dynatrace Inc [DT] is 7.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dynatrace Inc [NYSE: DT] price surged by 0.70 percent to reach at $0.41. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Dynatrace to Report Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, announced today that it will report its third quarter of fiscal 2024 ended December 31, 2023 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on February 8, 2024. In conjunction with this report, Dynatrace will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the company’s financial results and its business outlook.

Dynatrace Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Conference Call DetailsThe conference call will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 8, 2024. To access the conference call from the U.S. and Canada, dial (866) 405-1247, or internationally, dial (201) 689-8045 with conference ID # 13743643. The call will also be available live via webcast on the company’s website, ir.dynatrace.com.

The one-year DT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.71. The average equity rating for DT stock is currently 1.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dynatrace Inc [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $59.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 54.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.19.

DT Stock Performance Analysis:

Dynatrace Inc [DT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.35. With this latest performance, DT shares gained by 6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.97 for Dynatrace Inc [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.15, while it was recorded at 58.03 for the last single week of trading, and 49.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dynatrace Inc Fundamentals:

Dynatrace Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

DT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynatrace Inc posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc go to 13.95%.

Dynatrace Inc [DT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.