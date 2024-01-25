BofA Securities slashes price target on Oscar Health Inc [OSCR] – find out why.

Oscar Health Inc [NYSE: OSCR] price surged by 4.66 percent to reach at $0.52. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Oscar Health, Inc. 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call.

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), a leading healthcare technology company, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Management will review these results in a conference call beginning at 5:00 PM (ET). The call-in number and webcast link are as follows:.

The one-year OSCR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.33. The average equity rating for OSCR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Oscar Health Inc [OSCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSCR shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Oscar Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oscar Health Inc is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87.

OSCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Oscar Health Inc [OSCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.19. With this latest performance, OSCR shares gained by 29.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 269.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.11 for Oscar Health Inc [OSCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.86, while it was recorded at 11.14 for the last single week of trading, and 7.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oscar Health Inc Fundamentals:

Oscar Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.52.

OSCR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oscar Health Inc posted -1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSCR.

Oscar Health Inc [OSCR] Institutonal Ownership Details

