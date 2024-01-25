Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] moved up 2.23: Why It’s Important

Blue Owl Capital Inc [NYSE: OWL] gained 2.23% on the last trading session, reaching $15.56 price per share at the time. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 6:41 AM that Blue Owl Capital Corporation III to Begin Trading on New York Stock Exchange.

Announces Preliminary Q4 2023 Financial Results.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation III (NYSE: OBDE or the “Company”), a leading business development company (“BDC”) focused on lending to U.S. upper middle-market companies, has received approval from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and is expected to commence trading tomorrow, January 25, 2024, under the ticker symbol “OBDE.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, OWL reached a trading volume of 5228528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $17.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

Trading performance analysis for OWL stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.05. With this latest performance, OWL shares gained by 3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.64 for Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.24, while it was recorded at 15.34 for the last single week of trading, and 12.31 for the last 200 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Blue Owl Capital Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blue Owl Capital Inc posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc go to 21.38%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]

The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OWL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OWL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.