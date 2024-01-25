Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK] moved up 0.18: Why It’s Important

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [NYSE: BK] closed the trading session at $54.91. The company report on January 12, 2024 at 6:40 AM that BNY Mellon Declares Dividends.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) today announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends on its common and preferred stock as follows:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Common – a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on February 2, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 22, 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.49 percent and weekly performance of 0.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, BK reached to a volume of 3884328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $60.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 4.40.

BK stock trade performance evaluation

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, BK shares gained by 6.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.55 for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.50, while it was recorded at 54.85 for the last single week of trading, and 45.24 for the last 200 days.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.31.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp posted 1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp go to 11.76%.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.