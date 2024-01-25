ASML Holding NV [ASML] is 11.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ASML Holding NV [NASDAQ: ASML] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 8.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $847.31. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 1:00 AM that ASML reports €27.6 billion net sales and €7.8 billion net income in 2023.

ASML reports €27.6 billion net sales and €7.8 billion net income in 2023. 2024 expected to be a transition year with sales similar to 2023.

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, January 24, 2024 – Today, ASML Holding NV (ASML) has published its 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7751023 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ASML Holding NV stands at 2.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.73%.

The market cap for ASML stock reached $334.34 billion, with 394.59 million shares outstanding and 394.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 902.94K shares, ASML reached a trading volume of 7751023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ASML Holding NV [ASML]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASML shares is $812.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASML stock is a recommendation set at 1.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for ASML Holding NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASML Holding NV is set at 20.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASML stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASML in the course of the last twelve months was 94.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

How has ASML stock performed recently?

ASML Holding NV [ASML] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.96. With this latest performance, ASML shares gained by 12.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASML stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.46 for ASML Holding NV [ASML]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 717.08, while it was recorded at 778.95 for the last single week of trading, and 673.27 for the last 200 days.

ASML Holding NV [ASML]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ASML Holding NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for ASML Holding NV [ASML]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ASML Holding NV posted 4.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASML. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASML Holding NV go to 21.67%.

Insider trade positions for ASML Holding NV [ASML]

There are 3 key fund managers holding shares of ASML Holding NV (ASML).