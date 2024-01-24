ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] is -13.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] gained 1.08% on the last trading session, reaching $15.94 price per share at the time. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 9:00 AM that ZoomInfo to Report Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 on Feb. 12, 2024.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, today announced that it will publish financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 following the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, February 12, 2024. The news release and any accompanying materials will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of ZoomInfo’s website at https://ir.zoominfo.com/.

On that day, ZoomInfo management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to review financial results.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.28M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 4666518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $20.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.49.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.98. With this latest performance, ZI shares dropped by -13.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.07 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.82, while it was recorded at 15.61 for the last single week of trading, and 19.57 for the last 200 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.49 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 8.71%.

