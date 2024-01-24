Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR] moved down -0.48: Why It’s Important

Juniper Networks Inc [NYSE: JNPR] closed the trading session at $37.29. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 5:45 PM that HPE to Acquire Juniper Networks to Accelerate AI-Driven Innovation.

Highly complementary combination enhances secure, unified, cloud and AI-native networking to drive innovation from edge to cloud to exascale.

Accelerates long-term revenue growth and expands gross and operating margin; Expected to be accretive to non-GAAP EPS and free cash flow in year 1, post close.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.49 percent and weekly performance of -0.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 47.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.99M shares, JNPR reached to a volume of 5053809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $38.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNPR in the course of the last twelve months was 14.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.29.

Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, JNPR shares gained by 28.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.98 for Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.33, while it was recorded at 37.34 for the last single week of trading, and 29.38 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.73.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Juniper Networks Inc posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc go to 11.00%.

The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.