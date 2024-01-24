Engagesmart Inc [ESMT] moved up 0.04: Why It’s Important

Engagesmart Inc [NYSE: ESMT] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $23.10. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 9:00 AM that DonorDrive Announces Support for Donor Advised Fund Payments with Chariot Collaboration.

DonorDrive, an EngageSmart (NYSE: ESMT) solution and creator of an advanced enterprise digital fundraising solution, announced a collaboration with Chariot, the creator of Donor Advised Fund (DAF) payments solution DAFpay™️, which will allow DonorDrive clients to accept DAF payments online through their existing DonorDrive donation forms. The new feature is expected to be available in the DonorDrive platform at the end of January 2024.

Individual giving experienced a 6.4% year-over-year decline in 2022, according to Giving USA. In contrast, the National Philanthropic Trust found that Donor Advised Fund giving grew 9.1% in their 2023 DAF Report. This coupled with the fact that the average DAF gift is $4,798 (per Fidelity’s annual DAF donor report) makes Donor Advised Funds a key focus for fundraising teams. The 2023 DAF report also found that in 2022, donors gave $52 billion from DAFs – yet $229 billion is still held in these charitable savings accounts waiting to be donated to qualified 501(c)(3) organizations. As nonprofit organizations face an increasing amount of pressure to raise funds, accepting DAF gifts directly in their online giving forms offers enterprise nonprofits an opportunity to reach a wider demographic of highly generous donors and make giving as convenient as possible for them.

Engagesmart Inc stock has also gained 0.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ESMT stock has inclined by 14.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.20% and gained 0.87% year-on date.

The market cap for ESMT stock reached $3.88 billion, with 166.08 million shares outstanding and 42.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, ESMT reached a trading volume of 7199629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Engagesmart Inc [ESMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESMT shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESMT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Engagesmart Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Engagesmart Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESMT in the course of the last twelve months was 74.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.71.

ESMT stock trade performance evaluation

Engagesmart Inc [ESMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, ESMT shares gained by 0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.00 for Engagesmart Inc [ESMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.89, while it was recorded at 23.05 for the last single week of trading, and 19.57 for the last 200 days.

Engagesmart Inc [ESMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Engagesmart Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.71 and a Current Ratio set at 6.71.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Engagesmart Inc [ESMT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Engagesmart Inc posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Engagesmart Inc go to 27.58%.

Engagesmart Inc [ESMT]: Institutional Ownership

