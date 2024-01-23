Rumble Inc [RUM] Revenue clocked in at $80.53 million, up 8.91% YTD: What’s Next?

Rumble Inc [NASDAQ: RUM] gained 36.21% or 1.3 points to close at $4.89 with a heavy trading volume of 22024810 shares. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Rumble Announces Partnership With Barstool Sports.

Barstool Sports Enters Into a Wide-Ranging Partnership with Rumble.

The daily chart for RUM points out that the company has recorded -38.41% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, RUM reached to a volume of 22024810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rumble Inc [RUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUM shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Rumble Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rumble Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

Trading performance analysis for RUM stock

Rumble Inc [RUM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.25. With this latest performance, RUM shares dropped by -3.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.47 for Rumble Inc [RUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.55, while it was recorded at 3.90 for the last single week of trading, and 7.00 for the last 200 days.

Rumble Inc [RUM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Rumble Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.47 and a Current Ratio set at 6.47.

Rumble Inc [RUM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rumble Inc posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUM.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Rumble Inc [RUM]

