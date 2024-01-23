Market cap of Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] reaches 20.39B – now what?

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.41% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.94%. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 9:16 AM that Vertiv Announces Successful Completion of Term Loan Repricing.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced the completion of the repricing of Vertiv Group Corporation’s, a subsidiary of Vertiv Holdings Co, existing seven-year $2.1 billion Term Loan. The repricing reduces the interest on the Term Loan by 25 basis points to Term SOFR + 250 basis points, resulting in interest savings of approximately $5.3 million per year.

Over the last 12 months, VRT stock rose by 283.43%. The one-year Vertiv Holdings Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.48. The average equity rating for VRT stock is currently 1.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.39 billion, with 377.37 million shares outstanding and 356.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.06M shares, VRT stock reached a trading volume of 7050558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $53.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 33.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.28.

VRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.94. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 8.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 283.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.24 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.33, while it was recorded at 51.45 for the last single week of trading, and 32.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertiv Holdings Co Fundamentals:

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.72.

VRT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vertiv Holdings Co posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co go to 73.66%.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.