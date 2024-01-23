Mannkind Corp [MNKD] Stock trading around $3.45 per share: What’s Next?

Mannkind Corp [NASDAQ: MNKD] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 2.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.45. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 6:05 AM that MannKind and Sagard Healthcare Enter Into Royalty Purchase Agreement for Up to $200 Million.

Sagard Healthcare purchased a 1% royalty in Tyvaso DPI® net sales.

Purchase price of $150 million; additional potential milestone payment of up to $50 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5799787 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mannkind Corp stands at 3.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.50%.

The market cap for MNKD stock reached $930.02 million, with 263.79 million shares outstanding and 260.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, MNKD reached a trading volume of 5799787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mannkind Corp [MNKD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNKD shares is $6.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNKD stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Mannkind Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mannkind Corp is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.27.

How has MNKD stock performed recently?

Mannkind Corp [MNKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.88. With this latest performance, MNKD shares dropped by -11.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.82 for Mannkind Corp [MNKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.62, while it was recorded at 3.35 for the last single week of trading, and 4.12 for the last 200 days.

Mannkind Corp [MNKD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Mannkind Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.06 and a Current Ratio set at 2.34.

Earnings analysis for Mannkind Corp [MNKD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mannkind Corp posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNKD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mannkind Corp go to 35.60%.

Insider trade positions for Mannkind Corp [MNKD]

The top three institutional holders of MNKD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MNKD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MNKD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.