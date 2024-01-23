Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] fell -0.59% so far this year. What now?

Kraft Heinz Co [NASDAQ: KHC] closed the trading session at $36.76. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 9:00 AM that The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on Feb. 14, 2024; Leadership to Present at 2024 CAGNY Conference on Feb. 21, 2024.

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. A press release and supplemental materials, including a pre-recorded management discussion, will be issued before the market opens. Kraft Heinz management will then host a live question-and-answer session with analysts beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The earnings release, supplemental materials, and audio of Kraft Heinz’s question-and-answer session can be accessed at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com. A replay will be available following the event through the same website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.59 percent and weekly performance of -2.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.01M shares, KHC reached to a volume of 9333263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $39.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Kraft Heinz Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kraft Heinz Co is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.52.

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.44. With this latest performance, KHC shares gained by 0.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.62 for Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.04, while it was recorded at 37.25 for the last single week of trading, and 35.77 for the last 200 days.

Kraft Heinz Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kraft Heinz Co posted 0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kraft Heinz Co go to 5.14%.

The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KHC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.