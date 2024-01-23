HSBC Securities slashes price target on Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] – find out why.

Unitedhealth Group Inc [NYSE: UNH] jumped around 9.43 points on Monday, while shares priced at $512.99 at the close of the session, up 1.87%. The company report on January 12, 2024 at 5:55 AM that UnitedHealth Group Reports 2023 Results.

Revenues of $371.6 Billion Grew 15% Year-Over-Year.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, UNH reached a trading volume of 5917087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $601.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Unitedhealth Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unitedhealth Group Inc is set at 11.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 18.47.

How has UNH stock performed recently?

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -2.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.66 for Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 535.30, while it was recorded at 515.40 for the last single week of trading, and 506.75 for the last 200 days.

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Unitedhealth Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

Earnings analysis for Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Unitedhealth Group Inc posted 5.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unitedhealth Group Inc go to 12.66%.

Insider trade positions for Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]

The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UNH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UNH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.