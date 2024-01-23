Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA] moved up 5.29: Why It’s Important

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: DADA] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 5.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.99. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 5:20 AM that Dada Announces Certain Management Changes.

Mr. Ian Su Shan has served as Chief Financial Officer of JD.com, Inc. (“JD.com”, NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618 (HKD counter) and 89618 (RMB counter)) since May 2023. He also serves as Chief Climate Officer of JD.com and a director of Deppon Logistics Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Stock Exchange stock code: 603056). Prior to his current role, he served as Chief Financial Officer of JD Logistics, Inc. Mr. Shan joined JD.com in December 2021. Prior to that, Mr. Shan worked at Lavender Hill Capital Partners from October 2019 to November 2021 and served as a Managing Director from January 2021 to November 2021. He also worked in the TMT Group of the Investment Banking Division at Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. from 2015 to 2019 and served as an Executive Director from January 2017 to September 2019. Mr. Shan received his bachelor’s degree in laws from China University of Political Science and Law, and his master’s degree in laws from University of Warwick. Mr. Shan is a CFA Charterholder.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7211959 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dada Nexus Ltd ADR stands at 15.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.78%.

The market cap for DADA stock reached $521.40 million, with 255.48 million shares outstanding and 254.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, DADA reached a trading volume of 7211959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DADA shares is $5.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DADA stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for DADA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

How has DADA stock performed recently?

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.46. With this latest performance, DADA shares dropped by -36.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DADA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.76 for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.0511, while it was recorded at 1.7240 for the last single week of trading, and 4.7789 for the last 200 days.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.26 and a Current Ratio set at 3.26.

Earnings analysis for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DADA.

Insider trade positions for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR [DADA]

