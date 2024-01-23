Coupang Inc [CPNG] moved down -0.67: Why It’s Important

Coupang Inc [NYSE: CPNG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.67% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.40%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Coupang to Acquire the Business and Assets of Farfetch Holdings, Bringing the Future of Commerce to the $400B Global Personal Luxury Goods Segment.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG), a leading global retailer, today announced plans to acquire the business and assets of Farfetch Holdings plc, a top online luxury company. This acquisition positions Coupang as a leader in the $400 billion global personal luxury goods segment.

Coupang’s operational excellence and innovative logistics combined with Farfetch’s leading role in the luxury ecosystem will drive exceptional experiences for customers, boutiques, and brands across the world. Coupang is also uniquely positioned to unlock Farfetch’s tremendous value for the vast personal luxury goods segment in South Korea, which has the world’s highest per-capita spending on personal luxury goods.

Over the last 12 months, CPNG stock dropped by -8.40%. The one-year Coupang Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.8. The average equity rating for CPNG stock is currently 1.78, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.53 billion, with 1.60 billion shares outstanding and 1.17 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.15M shares, CPNG stock reached a trading volume of 9018267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coupang Inc [CPNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $21.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coupang Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPNG in the course of the last twelve months was 14.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

CPNG Stock Performance Analysis:

Coupang Inc [CPNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.40. With this latest performance, CPNG shares dropped by -9.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.91 for Coupang Inc [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.86, while it was recorded at 15.00 for the last single week of trading, and 16.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coupang Inc Fundamentals:

Coupang Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

CPNG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coupang Inc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPNG.

Coupang Inc [CPNG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CPNG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.