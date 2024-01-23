Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] moved up 0.90: Why It’s Important

Astrazeneca plc ADR [NASDAQ: AZN] closed the trading session at $67.14. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM that AIRSUPRA® (albuterol/budesonide) now available as the first and only FDA-approved anti-inflammatory rescue option for asthma.

Adults living with asthma now have an approved rescue treatment designed to treat both symptoms and inflammation to help prevent asthma attacks.

AstraZeneca announces AIRSUPRA® (albuterol/budesonide), is now commercially available in the US by prescription. AIRSUPRA received FDA approval in January 2023 for the as-needed treatment or prevention of symptoms of asthma and to help prevent sudden severe breathing problems (asthma attacks) in people aged 18 years and older.1.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.31 percent and weekly performance of -3.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, AZN reached to a volume of 10116650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $81.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Astrazeneca plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astrazeneca plc ADR is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 22.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

AZN stock trade performance evaluation

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.28. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.06 for Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.66, while it was recorded at 66.74 for the last single week of trading, and 68.86 for the last 200 days.

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Astrazeneca plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Astrazeneca plc ADR posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Astrazeneca plc ADR go to 13.10%.

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AZN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AZN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.