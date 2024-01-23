Applovin Corp [APP] Stock trading around $43.35 per share: What’s Next?

Applovin Corp [NASDAQ: APP] closed the trading session at $43.35. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 4:05 PM that AppLovin to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin” or the “Company”), the leading marketing platform, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 after the U.S. stock market closes.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

An accompanying webinar will take place at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on February 14, 2024 during which management will discuss quarterly results, as well as provide commentary on business performance. The webinar will be hosted by Adam Foroughi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Stumpf, Chief Financial Officer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.80 percent and weekly performance of 3.94 percent. The stock has been moved at 54.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, APP reached to a volume of 8063985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applovin Corp [APP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $50.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Applovin Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applovin Corp is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for APP in the course of the last twelve months was 16.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.61.

APP stock trade performance evaluation

Applovin Corp [APP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.94. With this latest performance, APP shares dropped by -0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 325.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.03 for Applovin Corp [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.78, while it was recorded at 41.90 for the last single week of trading, and 32.59 for the last 200 days.

Applovin Corp [APP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Applovin Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.61 and a Current Ratio set at 1.61.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Applovin Corp [APP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applovin Corp posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -520.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APP.

Applovin Corp [APP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of APP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in APP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in APP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.