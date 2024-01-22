Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Coca-Cola Co [KO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Coca-Cola Co [NYSE: KO] loss -0.55% or -0.33 points to close at $59.83 with a heavy trading volume of 14186527 shares. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 10:00 AM that The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release.

Company Also Announces Presentation at Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference.

The Coca-Cola Company today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results Feb. 13 before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The release will be followed by an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The daily chart for KO points out that the company has recorded -4.10% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.39M shares, KO reached to a volume of 14186527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coca-Cola Co [KO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $65.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 1.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coca-Cola Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coca-Cola Co is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 25.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.97.

Trading performance analysis for KO stock

Coca-Cola Co [KO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.03. With this latest performance, KO shares gained by 1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.74 for Coca-Cola Co [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.67, while it was recorded at 60.07 for the last single week of trading, and 59.66 for the last 200 days.

Coca-Cola Co [KO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Coca-Cola Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Coca-Cola Co [KO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coca-Cola Co posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coca-Cola Co go to 6.22%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Coca-Cola Co [KO]

There are presently around $179.49 billion, or None% of KO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.