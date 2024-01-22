Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] moved down -0.68: Why It’s Important

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [NASDAQ: WBA] loss -0.68% on the last trading session, reaching $22.00 price per share at the time. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 9:15 AM that Walgreens Celebrates 15 Years of the Expressions Challenge.

Commitment to Mental Health and Wellbeing of Teens Only Getting Stronger.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.63M shares, WBA reached a trading volume of 13724328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $25.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

Trading performance analysis for WBA stock

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.45. With this latest performance, WBA shares dropped by -11.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.95 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.02, while it was recorded at 22.49 for the last single week of trading, and 26.91 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc posted 1.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc go to -4.77%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]

The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WBA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WBA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.