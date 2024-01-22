Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] Revenue clocked in at $35.95 billion, down -2.24% YTD: What’s Next?

Starbucks Corp. [NASDAQ: SBUX] gained 0.56% or 0.52 points to close at $93.86 with a heavy trading volume of 9554783 shares. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Starbucks Announces Q1 Fiscal Year 2024 Results Conference Call.

Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) plans to release its first quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results after market close on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, with a conference call to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will be webcast, including closed captioning, and can be accessed on the company’s website at https://investor.starbucks.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website until end of day, Friday, March 15, 2024.

The daily chart for SBUX points out that the company has recorded -6.96% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.93M shares, SBUX reached to a volume of 9554783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $112.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Starbucks Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corp. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 28.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.59.

Trading performance analysis for SBUX stock

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -2.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.22 for Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.08, while it was recorded at 92.73 for the last single week of trading, and 99.28 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Starbucks Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Starbucks Corp. posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corp. go to 16.63%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]

The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SBUX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.