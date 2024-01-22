Market cap of Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] reaches 113.05B – now what?

Charles Schwab Corp. [NYSE: SCHW] gained 1.69% on the last trading session, reaching $63.78 price per share at the time. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Schwab Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results.

December Core Net New Assets Exceed $40 Billion – Annualized Growth Rate of 6%Total Client Assets Reach Record $8.5 Trillion at Year-end, Up 21%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Charles Schwab Corporation announced today that its net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $1.0 billion compared with $2.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $5.1 billion, compared with $7.2 billion for the year-earlier period.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.30M shares, SCHW reached a trading volume of 12681301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $72.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Charles Schwab Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Charles Schwab Corp. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.37.

Trading performance analysis for SCHW stock

Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, SCHW shares dropped by -7.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.58 for Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.85, while it was recorded at 63.90 for the last single week of trading, and 57.49 for the last 200 days.

Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Charles Schwab Corp. posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Charles Schwab Corp. go to 5.08%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW]

The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SCHW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.