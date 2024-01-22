Jefferies lifts Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fuelcell Energy Inc [NASDAQ: FCEL] gained 2.19% or 0.02 points to close at $1.16 with a heavy trading volume of 11462648 shares. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 7:30 AM that FuelCell Energy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights(All comparisons are year-over-year unless otherwise noted).

The daily chart for FCEL points out that the company has recorded -49.35% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.19M shares, FCEL reached to a volume of 11462648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $1.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Fuelcell Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fuelcell Energy Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

Trading performance analysis for FCEL stock

Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.80. With this latest performance, FCEL shares dropped by -23.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.24 for Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3224, while it was recorded at 1.1560 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7224 for the last 200 days.

Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Fuelcell Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.95 and a Current Ratio set at 7.23.

Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fuelcell Energy Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fuelcell Energy Inc go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Fuelcell Energy Inc [FCEL]

