FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] moved up 24.82: Why It’s Important

FOXO Technologies Inc [AMEX: FOXO] jumped around 0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.34 at the close of the session, up 24.82%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 8:30 AM that FOXO Technologies Inc. Announces Receipt of Notice of Non-Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Requirements.

Reaffirms commitment to regaining compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards.

On November 21, 2023, FOXO Technologies Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), received an official notice of noncompliance (the “NYSE American Notice”) from NYSE Regulation (“NYSE”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with NYSE American continued listing standards (the “Filing Delinquency Notification”) due to the failure to timely file the Company’s Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2023 (the “Delinquent Report”) by the filing due date of November 20, 2023 (the “Filing Delinquency”).

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, FOXO reached a trading volume of 8635829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FOXO Technologies Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82.

FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.76. With this latest performance, FOXO shares gained by 15.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.44 for FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3232, while it was recorded at 0.2895 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9277 for the last 200 days.

FOXO Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.19.

